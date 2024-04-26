Florida’s Bob Graham remembered as a governor, senator of the people

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham has been remembered by Republicans and Democrats alike as a man whose love for the state and people transcended politics. Graham was a two-term governor and a three-term U.S. senator who died last week at 87. He was honored Friday at Florida’s historic Capitol. A bouquet of white flowers sent by President Joe Biden and his wife Jill was alongside the coffin as Graham’s wife, Adele, and four daughters greeted hundreds of visitors. A private funeral was held later. Graham was known for wearing ties with the state’s outline printed on them, and dozens of people passed through the line wearing similar ones in tribute.

