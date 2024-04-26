Freight train derailment, fire forces Interstate 40 closure near Arizona-New Mexico line

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a freight train derailment and fire has forced the closure of a key east-west interstate trucking route near the Arizona-New Mexico state line. No injuries were immediately reported Friday following the midday train wreck east of Houck, Arizona. New Mexico State Police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety closed Interstate 40 in both directions, with no estimated time for the road to reopen. New Mexico state police say the train was hauling gasoline and propane, which caught fire. Railroad officials did not immediately respond to inquiries.

