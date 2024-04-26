Help is coming for a Jersey Shore town that’s losing the man-vs-nature battle on its eroded beaches

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Help is finally on the way for the most critically eroded part of the Jersey Shore. North Wildwood and the state have been fighting in court for years over measures the town has taken on its own to try to hold off the encroaching seas while waiting — in vain — for the same sort of replenishment projects that virtually the entire rest of the Jersey Shore has received. Now the state and city have agreed on an emergency sand-replenishment project to protect the town until a full-blown beach reconstruction can take place in another year or two. Dunes in some spots of North Wildwood are only ankle high. The temporary sand pumping could be done by July 4.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.