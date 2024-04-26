Loved ones await recovery of 2 bodies from Baltimore bridge wreckage a month after the collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — Members of Baltimore County’s close-knit Latino community have constructed an elaborate memorial for the six members of a roadwork crew killed in the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse. A group of mourners gathered at the memorial Friday evening to remind the public that even as cleanup efforts proceed on schedule and maritime traffic resumes through the Port of Baltimore, two of the victims remain missing. The men were Latino immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. They were filling potholes on the bridge in the early hours of March 26 when a container ship lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s support columns.

