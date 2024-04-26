These are the countries where TikTok is already banned

LONDON (AP) — TikTok is banned in a handful of countries and not allowed on government-issued devices in a number of others. That’s due to official worries that the popular video-sharing app poses privacy and cybersecurity concerns. Now it’s in the crosshairs in the U.S., where new legislation threatens a ban unless its China-based parent ByteDance sells off TikTok. Places that have implemented total bans on TikTok include Afghanistan, India, Nepal and Somalia. Australia, Canada and many European countries like Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands have banned the app from work phones. In the U.S., TikTok is banned from official devices issued by the government agencies, many states, Congress and the military.

