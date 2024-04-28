Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Nigeria in May for Invictus Games talks
By CHINEDU ASADU and DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian defense officials say Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit the West African nation in May for talks about the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of servicemembers and veterans. The Duke of Sussex is expected to make the trip after a service at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the games. The Invictus Games were founded by Harry in 2014 to offer servicemembers and veterans the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics. Among the nations that participated last year was Nigeria, whose military has been fighting a war against Islamic extremists in the country’s northeast since 2009.