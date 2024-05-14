Looking out for bad tires, ITD to install semi-truck tire screening systems across the state

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)—The Idaho Transportation Department will soon install a system to check truck tires at Port of Entry around the state.

ITD says the Tire Anomaly and Classifications (TAC) Systems are installed in the road and screen semitruck tires for anomalies and damage. Port employees can use the TAC data to notify truck drivers of damaged or underinflated tires before they cause a safety problem.

ITD says it's part of their commitment to safety. A tire blowout on a semi-truck traveling at highway speeds can be dangerous, even deadly.

Idaho’s first TAC system was installed at the Declo Port Of Entry in February 2023. Over 1,100 tire anomalies have been detected since the system went live, they said.

“Installing TAC systems is a proactive approach to safety,” explained ITD Commercial Vehicle Services Manager Craig Roberts. “The driving public is much safer when commercial vehicles with tire issues are stopped to correct blowouts, flats, or missing tires.”

The TAC installation schedule is as follows:

East Boise POE in both directions, week of May 28.

Lewiston POE in both directions, week of July 15.

Sage POE in both directions, tentatively late July or early August depending on other road construction in the area.

Huetter POE in both directions, tentatively August depending on other road construction in the area.

Inkom POE will have a phased installation. Southbound is to be completed in June. Northbound is to be completed next year during work on the Inkom interchange.

The cost for all the new TAC systems combined is $1.2 million. In 2022, the economic cost of crashes involving commercial motor vehicles in Idaho was over $627 million.