Scattered thunderstorms for Tuesday night with drier weather on the way

For Tuesday evening, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a low temperature in the lower 40’s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

A few isolated thunderstorms for Wednesday, with partly sunny skies. A high temperature in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. West winds around 5-10 mph for the afternoon.

Sunny for Thursday with gusty winds, A high temperature in the mid to upper 70’s. South southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Staying windy for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.