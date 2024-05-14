Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms for Tuesday night with drier weather on the way

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
Updated
today at 4:48 PM
Published 3:42 PM

For Tuesday evening, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a low temperature in the lower 40’s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

A few isolated thunderstorms for Wednesday, with partly sunny skies. A high temperature in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. West winds around 5-10 mph for the afternoon.

Sunny for Thursday with gusty winds, A high temperature in the mid to upper 70’s. South southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Staying windy for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content