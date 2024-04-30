Australian PM Albanese vows new funding to help women escape domestic violence after homicides rise

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced new funding to help women escape domestic violence and a crackdown on misogynistic online content in reaction to an uptick in homicides committed by current and former male partners that he described as a national crisis. Albanese spoke after meeting with Australian state and territory government leaders in Sydney on Wednesday to discuss how they could coordinate efforts to better protect women. Albanese told reporters: “This is indeed a national crisis and it’s a national challenge and we’re facing this with a spirit of national unity.” Tens of thousands protested in cities around Australia over the weekend to draw attention to deaths caused by acts of gender-based violence.

