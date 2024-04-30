Mexican officials regret US decision not to retry American rancher in fatal shooting of Mexican man

PHOENIX (AP) — The Mexican consul general in Nogales says his foreign ministry is displeased with the decision not to retry an Arizona rancher accused in the fatal shooting of a Mexican man on his property. Marcos Moreno Baez said Tuesday his consulate would continue to follow any possible further developments in the case that was tried against George Alan Kelly. The rancher had been charged in the fatal shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea on his property near the U.S. southern border. The jury deadlocked last week on a verdict following a monthlong trial. The prosecution said Monday it would not seek a retrial.

