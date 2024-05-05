Berkshire Hathaway event gives good view of Warren Buffett’s successor but also raises new questions
By JOSH FUNK
AP Business Writer
This year’s Berkshire Hathaway meeting gave shareholders their best chance yet to hear from the man who will one day take over as CEO when Warren Buffett is gone. Buffett said for the first time Saturday that Greg Abel should also take responsibility for the company’s investments after he takes over, raising new questions about the succession plan. Abel put his encyclopedic knowledge of the utility business that he led directly for years on display and delved into railroad operations and potential acquisitions that Berkshire pursued while sharing the stage with Buffett all day. For his part, the 93-year-old billionaire showed investors he is still sharp. Observers said even if Abel is going at evaluating businesses, stock picking isn’t easy.