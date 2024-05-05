German teen turns himself in over attack on European election candidate

BERLIN (AP) — A teenager has surrendered to police over an attack on a candidate from the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz that has fueled concern about intimidation and violence in the run-up to next month’s election for the European Parliament. The 17-year-old turned himself in at a police station in the eastern city of Dresden at 1 a.m., Saxony state police said. Matthias Ecke, a candidate for the Social Democrats in the June 9 election, was attacked by four people while putting up posters in Dresden on Friday evening. The party said he was taken to a hospital and required surgery for his injuries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.