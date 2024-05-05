Hush money, catch and kill and more: A guide to unique terms used at Trump’s New York criminal trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial is full of terms you don’t typically hear in a courtroom. The case centers on allegations that Trump falsified his company’s records to conceal the nature of hush money reimbursements. It’s the first ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president and the first of Trump’s four indictments to go to trial. It also has some unique terminology. There’s hush money and “catch and kill.” Other words and phrases included in a glossary of the trial are conspiracy, election interference, falsifying business records and gag order. Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case.

