Mexican authorities say thieves killed 2 Australians and an American to steal their truck
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say thieves killed two Australians and an American on a surfing trip in Baja California to steal their truck. State prosecutors released grisly details of the slaying, but have not yet officially confirmed the identification of the bodies. They said family members of the victims are viewing the bodies to see if they can be identified by sight. The corpses were decomposing after the thieves dumped them into a remote, 50-foot deep well. If relatives can’t identify them, further tests will be conducted. The three men went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip. The well also contained a fourth cadaver that had been there much longer.