‘The Fall Guy’ gives Hollywood a muted summer kickoff with a $28.5M opening

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Fall Guy,” the Ryan Gosling-led, action-comedy ode to stunt performers, opened with a below-expectations $28.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, providing a lukewarm start to a summer movie season that’s very much to be determined for Hollywood. The Universal Pictures release opened on a weekend that Marvel has regularly dominated with $100 million-plus launches. But last year’s strike jumbled this year’s movie calendar. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” originally slated to open this weekend, is instead debuting in July.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.