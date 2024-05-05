Trump says Biden is running a ‘Gestapo’ administration. It’s his latest reference to Nazi Germany

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump told Republican donors at his Florida resort this weekend that President Joe Biden is running what Trump says is a “Gestapo administration.” It’s the latest example of the former president using the language of Nazi Germany in his campaign rhetoric. The remarks Saturday at Mar-a-Lago were described by people who attended the event and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press to discuss the private session. The Biden campaign called out Trump for “once again making despicable and insulting comments about the Holocaust.” Trump’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The New York Times first reported Trump’s comments after obtaining an audio recording of the event.

By BILL BARROW and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

