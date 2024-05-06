Biden recognizes US Military Academy with trophy for besting other service academies in football

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has recognized the United States Military Academy with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for besting other service academies in football. Army beat both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy during last year’s season. The West Point, New York-based college posted an overall win-loss record of 6-6, including a 57-point victory over Delaware State University, one of Biden’s favorite schools. The Air Force Falcons have won the trophy 21 times, compared with 16 for the Navy Midshipmen and 10 for the Army Black Knights.

