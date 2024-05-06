Jordan stations 2 firefighting helicopters in Cyprus to help as summer fire season arrives
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Jordan has stationed two helicopters in Cyprus to help the Mediterranean island nation combat potential forest fires until it can lease firefighting aircraft of its own for the summer fire season. The Cyprus environment minister says the government considers firefighting and prevention a national security matter and is moving to purchase 10 aircraft for that reason. Cyprus, Greece, Jordan and Israel have often assisted each other in recent years by sending firefighting teams, gear and aircraft to help combat massive wildfires. Cyprus has proposed setting up a regional fire fighting hub on the island.