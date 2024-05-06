Russia announces nuclear weapon drills after angry exchange with senior Western officials

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it plans to hold drills simulating the use of tactical nuclear weapons. The announcement Monday came days after the Kremlin reacted angrily to comments by senior Western officials about the war in Ukraine. The ministry says the drills are in response to “provocative statements and threats of certain Western officials regarding the Russian Federation.” It was the first time that Russia has publicly announced drills involving tactical nuclear weapons, though its strategic nuclear forces regularly hold exercises. Tactical nuclear weapons have a lower yield compared to massive warheads that arm intercontinental ballistic missiles intended to obliterate entire cities.

By The Associated Press

