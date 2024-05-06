Slain nurse’s husband sues health care company, alleging it ignored employees’ safety concerns

Home health care provider Elara Caring is being sued by the husband of a Connecticut visiting nurse who was killed during an appointment with a convicted rapist. The lawsuit alleges the Dallas, Texas-based company ignored nurses’ safety concerns about treating some patients with mental illness and violent pasts. Joyce Grayson was found dead at a Willimantic halfway house in October. The convicted sex offender, Michael Reese, is charged with murder and other crimes. Elara Caring denies the allegations and says state officials determined Reese was safe to return to the community. Grayson’s husband, Ronald Grayson, also is seeking permission to sue the state.

