The UN says there’s ‘full-blown famine’ in northern Gaza. What does that mean?

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The head of the United Nations World Food Program says northern Gaza has entered “full-blown famine” after nearly seven months of war between Israel and Hamas. But a formal famine declaration faces the complications of politics and of confirming how many people have died. A WFP spokesman tells The Associated Press that one of the three benchmarks for a formal famine declaration has already been met in northern Gaza and another is nearly met — important details on how far the effort to document deadly hunger has progressed. The next official report by famine experts is expected in July.

By SAM MEDNICK and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

