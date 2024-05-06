Turkey says it has carried out new airstrikes against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says the country has carried out a new round of airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in neighboring Iraq. The ministry says warplanes struck suspected positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region and reportedly killed 16 militants, including some commanders. There is no immediate comment from the PKK. The banned separatist group has waged an insurgency against Turkey since the 1980s. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month paid his first visit to Iraq in 12 years, seeking greater cooperation from Baghdad in the fight against the group.

