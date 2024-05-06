Ukraine-born House member who opposed aiding her native country defends her seat in Indiana primary

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Several competitive and expensive primary races will be decided Tuesday in Indiana’s election. Ukrainian-born two-term U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, who represents Indiana’s 5th District, faces a tough race to defend her incumbency. She recently voted against sending $61 billion in aid to Ukraine. The presumptive presidential nominees, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, seek to pile up more delegates heading into their respective party conventions this summer. The six-way gubernatorial race for the Republican nomination is the most watched in the state and the priciest in state primary history. In a state that votes reliably Republican, the winners of the GOP primaries are highly likely to succeed in the general election.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.