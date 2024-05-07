Inside the courtroom where Trump was forced to listen to Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump squirmed and scowled, shook his head and muttered as Stormy Daniels described the unexpected sex she says they had in a hotel nearly two decades ago. It was a story Daniels has told before. This time, Trump had no choice but to sit and listen. Years in the making, the in-person showdown between the former president and the porn actor happened Tuesday in a New York courtroom that has been the stage for Trump’s hush money trial. Trump denies her claims and has pleaded not guilty in the case. Trump is charged with falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment to Daniels to keep quiet.

By JENNIFER PELTZ, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press

