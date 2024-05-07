North Macedonia holds elections dominated by the country’s path to EU membership and corruption
By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES
Associated Press
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Voters in North Macedonia are casting ballots in a parliamentary election and a presidential runoff. The issues dominating the election are the country’s path toward European Union membership, corruption and the economy. The center-right opposition is expected to win both the presidency and a parliamentary majority. The month-long campaign has focused on corruption, a weak economy and the stalled negotiations to join the EU. Preliminary results are expected early Thursday.