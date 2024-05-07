Storms battering the Midwest bring tornadoes, hail and strong winds

DETROIT (AP) — Severe storms have battered parts of the Midwest, unleashing a curtain of heavy rain, gusty winds and tornadoes in the region. Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak came a day after a deadly twister ripped through a small Oklahoma town and killed at least one person. Forecasters warn that the storms could stretch into Wednesday. Tornadoes were spotted after dark Tuesday in southwestern Michigan, northern Indiana and northwestern Ohio. Two of them blitzed a Michigan city near Kalamazoo and left more than 20,000 without power on Tuesday night. But officials say there weren’t any serious injuries immediately reported.

By ED WHITE, ALEXA ST. JOHN and SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

