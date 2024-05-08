A woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend was framed, her attorneys say

BOSTON (AP) — Defense attorneys for a woman charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend are ramping up efforts to show that she was framed. Attorneys for Karen Read want to show that investigators were biased because of relationships with the owner of the house outside of which Officer John O’Keefe’s body was found. Karen Read has been charged with second-degree murder and other charges. Prosecutors say Read struck O’Keefe with an SUV in January 2022 and left him for dead in a snowbank. Read has pleaded not guilty.

