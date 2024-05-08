Some Xavier University students upset with planned commencement address by UN ambassador

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Xavier University’s pick to deliver its undergraduate commencement address has sparked criticism among students who oppose past positions by the U.S. on the war in Gaza. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Saturday to graduates of Xavier’s College of Arts and Sciences. But soon after news of her appearance spread, students asked the administration to cancel her speech and created an online petition calling for the same, citing vetoes by the U.S. on three ceasefire resolutions in Gaza proposed by other countries. Xavier administrators did not immediately respond to questions about whether they would rescind Thomas-Greenfield’s invitation.

