Steward Health Care says it is selling the 30+ hospitals it operates nationwide

Steward Health Care says it plans to sell off all its hospitals after announcing this week that it filed for bankruptcy protection. The Dallas-based company said it does not expect interruptions in its hospitals’ day-to-day operations. The company says those will continue in the ordinary course throughout the Chapter 11 process. The company says in court filings Tuesday that Steward initiated in late January a “phased marketing process” for the sale of its hospital facilities. The company says in its court filings that it is marketing all the more than 30 hospitals it operates nationwide.

