Flash floods kill hundreds and injure many others in Afghanistan, Taliban says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Flash floods from seasonal rains in Afghanistan have killed hundreds of people and injured a “substantial number,” a Taliban official said, without giving exact figures. The floods hit mostly the northern region of the country. The province of Baghlan bore the brunt of the deluges Friday with officials preliminary reporting at least 50 people dead and properties destroyed in multiple districts. In neighboring Takhar province, state-owned media outlets reported the floods killing at least 20 people. Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Taliban government posted on social media platform X on Saturday, saying that “hundreds … have succumbed to these calamitous floods, while a substantial number have sustained injuries.”

