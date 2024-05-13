Arizona’s high court is allowing the attorney general 90 more days on her abortion ban strategy
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s highest court has given the state’s attorney general another 90 days to decide further legal action in the case over a 160-year-old near-total abortion ban. Lawmakers recently voted to appeal the law but it won’t take effect until 90 days after they wrap up their current session. The Arizona Supreme Court’s order leaves in place for now a more recent law that legalizes abortion up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. It also allows Attorney General Kris Mayes more time to decide whether to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.