Billboard collapses onto people in Mumbai, India, killing at least 14 but others may be trapped

NEW DELHI (AP) — A large billboard collapsed onto people during heavy rain and thunderstorms in India’s western city of Mumbai, killing at least 14 and injuring 74 others. A rescue operation was ongoing Tuesday morning, and it was unclear how many people may still be trapped. The rains and high winds caused the 100 foot-tall billboard to fall over a gas station in the suburb of Ghatkopar on Monday evening. At least 47 people have been rescued. Officials told the Press Trust of India that police say the billboard was illegally installed. India has heavy rain and severe floods during the monsoon season, and the deluge often causes extensive damage.

