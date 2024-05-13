North Carolina congressional runoff highlights Trump’s influence in GOP politics

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican primary runoff for a North Carolina congressional district could demonstrate yet again the strong influence former President Donald Trump has on GOP politics across the country. Voters on Tuesday will choose between attorneys Kelly Daughtry and Brad Knott in the reconfigured 13th Congressional District. Daughtry finished first, and Knott second, in the March 5 primary. Knott received Trump’s endorsement last month, prompting Daughtry to suspend her campaign. Early voting had already begun, however, and the runoff continues with in-person voting on Tuesday. Voters will also choose GOP nominees for lieutenant governor and state auditor. Trump has intervened in GOP primaries in North Carolina and elsewhere.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.