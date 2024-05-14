A Chicago teen entered college at 10. At 17, she earned a doctorate from Arizona State

CHICAGO (AP) — Dorothy Jean Tillman’s participation in Arizona State University’s May 6 commencement was the latest step on a higher-education journey the Chicago teen started when she took her first college course at age 10. In between came associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. When Tillman successfully defended her dissertation in December at age 17, she became the youngest person to earn a doctoral degree in integrated behavioral health at Arizona State. While being homeschooled, Tillman’s mother enrolled her in the College of Lake County in Illinois. In 2018, Tillman earned a bachelor’s in humanities from New York’s Excelsior College. About two years later, she earned her master’s from Unity College in Maine.

