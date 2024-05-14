Texas university leaders say hundreds of positions, programs cut to comply with DEI ban

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas public university leaders say hundreds of positions and programs across state college campuses were eliminated or altered as a result of the state’s new ban on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Representatives for the state’s largest public university systems testified on the changes before a bipartisan panel Tuesday. That comes as about one-third of U.S. states have taken steps to limit or prohibit DEI initiatives and practices. The head of the University of Texas Systems says over 300 full and part-time DEI positions were eliminated across the system. Meanwhile, Democrats have sponsored measures supporting DEI in at least 20 states.

