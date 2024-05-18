Dominicans to vote in general elections with eyes on crisis in neighboring Haiti

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Voters in the Dominican Republic will take to the polls Sunday in general elections likely to reinforce the government’s crackdown on its shared border with crisis-stricken Haiti. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the violence stricken nation. President Luis Abinader has build a Trump-like wall along his country’s border with Haiti and has carried out mass deportations of Haitians. Such policies have fueled accusations of human rights abuses but have also been highly popular among voters.

