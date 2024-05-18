Flash floods due to unusually heavy seasonal rains kill at least 50 people in western Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Flash floods from heavy seasonal rains in the province of Ghor in western Afghanistan have killed at least 50 people, a Taliban official said, adding the death toll was based on preliminary reports and might rise. Dozens others remain missing, said Abdul Wahid Hamas, spokesman for Ghor’s provincial governor, on Saturday. He also said the province suffered significant financial losses after thousands of homes and properties were damaged and hundreds of hectares of agricultural land destroyed following Friday’s floods, including the capital city Feroz Koh. Last week, the U.N. food agency said the unusually heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan have killed more than 300 people, mostly in the province of Baghlan.