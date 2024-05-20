9 Egyptians go on trial in Greece over deadly shipwreck, as rights groups question process
By DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
KALAMATA, Greece (AP) — Nine Egyptian men will go on trial in southern Greece, accused of causing a shipwreck that killed hundreds of migrants and sent shockwaves through the European Union’s border protection and asylum operations. The defendants, most in their 20s, face up to life in prison if convicted on multiple criminal charges over the sinking of the “Adriana” fishing trawler on June 14 last year. International human rights groups argue the defendants’ right to a fair trial is being compromised as they face judgment before an investigation is concluded into claims the Greek coast guard may have botched the rescue attempt.