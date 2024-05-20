Testimony at Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial focuses on his wife’s New Jersey home

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer testifying at Bob Menendez’s bribery trial says a New Jersey businessman rescued the Democrat’s then-future wife’s home from foreclosure just as the senator allegedly helped him secure a lucrative business relationship with Egypt. Attorney John Moldovan testified Monday that he was working for the businessman, Wael Hana, in July 2019 when he was asked to pay over $20,000 toward the Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, home’s mortgage. Menendez moved there after the couple married in 2020. In 2022, an FBI raid turned up 13 gold bars and over $480,000 in cash in the home. Menendez and his wife, along with Hana, have pleaded not guilty to charges.

