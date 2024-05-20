The Islamic State claims attack in Afghanistan that killed 3 Spanish citizens and 3 Afghans

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack on foreigners in central Afghanistan in which three Spanish citizens and three Afghans were killed. An interior ministry spokesperson said seven people were wounded in the attack in Bamiyan province Friday. A local Taliban official said the four wounded foreigners were from Spain, Norway, Australia and Latvia. Seven suspects were arrested at the scene. The Islamic State group said its fighters targeted a bus carrying tourists and their guides in response to leadership directives “to target citizens of the European Union wherever they are found.”

