Gunman arrested after wounding 5 people in Los Angeles area home, firing at helicopter, police say
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and wounding five people at a Los Angeles area home and then firing at a police helicopter. Police say responding officers found four gunshot victims at the residence in San Fernando on Saturday. A fifth victim was later found at a hospital, where he had driven himself. Authorities say the suspect locked himself in the home and shot at a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter before being taken into custody. No other injuries were reported. More details weren’t immediately released about the victims’ conditions or what led to the gunfire.