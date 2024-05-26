What we know about the young missionaries and religious leader killed in Haiti

A spokesperson for the families of a young missionary couple from the U.S. says their bodies are going to be transported to Missouri this week. The couple and a Haitian man who led a religious organization were fatally shot by criminal gang members in Haiti’s capital. Davy Lloyd’s sister on Friday told The Associated Press that her brother, his wife Natalie Lloyd and Missions in Haiti Inc. local Director Jude Montis were killed by gang members while leaving a church. The attack happened Thursday evening in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital undergoing a relentless assault by violent gangs that control much of its territory.

By DÁNICA COTO and JIM SALTER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.