Hawaii judge orders a new environmental review of a wave pool that foes say is a waste of water

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge in Hawaii has halted plans for an artificial wave pool until developers can revise an environmental assessment to address concerns including impacts on water supply and anticipated growth of the area. Native Hawaiians and others sued to block the project. They say another wave pool is unnecessary in the birthplace of surfing and a waste of water. The famed Native Hawaiian waterman backing the project says it will help train surfers and teach lifesaving skills. He says the “ruling allows us an opportunity to revisit the environmental concerns, especially our water resources.”

