Keeping children safe on social media: What parents should know to protect their kids

At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren’t, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work? Navigating social media as a parent — not to mention a child — is not easy. Using social media platforms is still the default for most American teenagers. But parents — and even some teens themselves — are growing increasingly concerned about the effects of social media use on young people. So how can parents help kids stay safe? There is no magic bullet, but experts recommend, above all, open communication.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.