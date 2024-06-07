Judge orders temporary halt to UC academic workers’ strike over war in Gaza

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A state judge has ordered academic workers at the University of California to temporarily halt their weekslong strike over the war in Gaza. An Orange County judge issued the emergency restraining order on Friday after UC officials argued the ongoing strike would cause irreversible harm as students are nearing finals. United Auto Workers Local 4811 represents 48,000 graduate students who work as teaching assistants, researchers and other academic employees on the 10-campus UC system. The union started its strike May 20 to protest campus treatment of members who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

