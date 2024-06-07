The Danish prime minister is assaulted on a Copenhagen square, media reports say
BERLIN, Germany (AP) — Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been assaulted by a man on a square in the capital of Copenhagen. That’s according to a report on Friday by the state news agency Ritzau. Danish media say the attacker has been arrested. There was no immediate word on how the assault happened or if Frederiksen was hurt in any way. The prime minister’s office told the Danish state broadcaster DR that she was “shocked” by the incident.The reports gave no further details and it