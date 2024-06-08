Clark left off USA Basketball national team roster, AP Source says; Taurasi makes sixth Olympic team
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
Caitlin Clark won’t be headed to the Paris Olympics, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Saturday because no official announcement has been made. While Clark won’t be headed to Paris, the U.S. is expected to take five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi for a sixth Olympics. Taurasi will be joined by Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner, according to the person. Joining the pair will be Olympic veterans Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, who helped the U.S. win the inaugural 3×3 gold medal at the Tokyo Games, will also be on the team.