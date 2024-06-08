Shooting leaves 3 dead and 2 injured in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting in a Sioux Falls neighborhood has left three people dead and two others injured. Police say they have a suspect in custody. They said there does not appear to be any further danger to the community. Their investigation is ongoing. The Argus Leader reported that police said in a news release that they found the victims early Saturday while responding to a call about a disturbance. The injured were taken to a hospital to be treated. Their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening. Authorities did not release any additional details.

