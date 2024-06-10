2 Bronx men plead guilty to drug charges in fentanyl poisoning of toddler who died at daycare

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men connected to a toddler’s fatal opioid overdose at a New York City daycare have pleaded guilty to drug charges and causing bodily harm, prosecutors said. Prosecutors say the men admitted to storing fentanyl in the floorboards of a Bronx daycare’s playroom. They pleaded guilty to felony charges likely to land them in prison for decades. Twenty-two month-old Nicholas Dominici died from ingesting fentanyl at the Divino Niño daycare in fall of 2023. Three other children overdosed but survived after medics administered doses of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan. The daycare owner and one other person were charged separately with murder, narcotics possession and assault.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.