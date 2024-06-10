African elephants call each other by unique names, new study shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — New research shows African elephants call each other and respond to individual names, something few wild animals do. The names are part of the elephants’ low rumbles that can be heard over long distances across the savanna. Scientists believe that animals with complex social structures and family groups that separate and then reunite may be more likely to use individual names. The researchers analyzed a sound library of elephants recorded in Kenya. They also followed the elephants in jeeps to observe who called out and who appeared to respond. Their findings were published Monday

